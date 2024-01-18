$20K Theft: Couple Cons Westbury Woman, Flees Scene, Police Say

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Westbury.

According to Nassau County Police, an unknown man and woman knocked on the door of a Westbury home at approximately 3:30 p.m., telling the 74-year-old victim inside that they were giving out estimates on concrete work.

The woman allegedly invited the two alleged con artists into her home.

While inside, the man asked to use the victim’s restroom; when he came back, the two claimed they would head out to their car to write an estimate. Instead, they drove off in a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The victim soon found out that her jewelry, worth about $20,000, was stolen from her bedroom.

Police said that both of the suspects were Hispanic. The man, who was about 5-foot-9, had a stocky build and wore a gray fleece vest. The woman stood around 5-foot-5 with a thin build and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Additionally, the department reminded citizens to be on alert for scams and to check on friends, family, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to fraud.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.