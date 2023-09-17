20-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured In Rockville Centre Crash

It happened around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in Rockville Centre.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 20-year-old man operating a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees.

A 20-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver and a 32-year-old female passenger both sustained severe injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. They are both in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

