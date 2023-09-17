Fair 74°

SHARE

20-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured In Rockville Centre Crash

A young woman was killed and two others suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle overnight crash on Long Island.

Peninsula Boulevard near the South State Parkway in Rockville Centre.
Peninsula Boulevard near the South State Parkway in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 in Rockville Centre.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 20-year-old man operating a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Peninsula Boulevard near the Southern State Parkway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck several trees. 

A 20-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver and a 32-year-old female passenger both sustained severe injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. They are both in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE