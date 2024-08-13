Fair 64°

SHARE

20-Year-Old From Bethpage Accused Of Touching Woman Near School In Seaford

A Long Island man has been accused of touching a woman near a local school following a weeks-long investigation.

The suspect, Michael Hernandez, age 20, of Bethpage, and (background) East Broadway Elementary School, located at 751 Seamans Neck Road.

The suspect, Michael Hernandez, age 20, of Bethpage, and (background) East Broadway Elementary School, located at 751 Seamans Neck Road.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Sunday, June 23, in Seaford.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the woman, age 34, was walking in the rear of 751 Seamans Neck Road when she was approached by the suspect, who inappropriately touched her and fled on foot. 

On Monday, Aug. 13, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Michael Hernandez of Bethpage. He has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Hernandez has been scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE