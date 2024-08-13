20-Year-Old From Bethpage Accused Of Touching Woman Near School In Seaford

The incident happened on Sunday, June 23, in Seaford.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, the woman, age 34, was walking in the rear of 751 Seamans Neck Road when she was approached by the suspect, who inappropriately touched her and fled on foot.

On Monday, Aug. 13, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Michael Hernandez of Bethpage. He has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Hernandez has been scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

