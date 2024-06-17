2 Women Nabbed For Punching, Slapping Franklin Square Burglary Victim, Police Say

The Franklin Square incident occurred on Sunday, June 16, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., a woman noticed someone pointing a flashlight through the basement window of her Park Lane home.

She then heard aggressive knocking on her door before the two alleged burglars — Ashley Dunn and Kelly Walsh, both age 27 — broke in and began beating the victim.

Police said the pair grabbed their 30-year-old victim by the hair and began to punch and slap her, causing her head, neck, and chest injuries.

Dunn (who is from North Bellmore) and Walsh (who hails from the Morris County town of Denville, New Jersey) were arrested at the scene.

They are each charged with burglary.

Both women pleaded not guilty at their arraignment and are next due to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 27.

