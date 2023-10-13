MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For 'Senseless, Brutal' Nassau County Murders: DA

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York announced the counts against Carlos Humberto Aquino-Hernandez and Gerson Hernandez, both 22.

The first murder occurred on July 19, 2022.

Walter Ochoa, who was thought to be a member of a rival street gang, was targeted by MS-13 in retaliation for the murder of an MS-13 member 11 days earlier, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

He and another person were in a Uniondale park when they were approached by Aquino-Hernandez, Hernandez, and a third, unnamed MS-13 member. They were armed with a .45 caliber and a knife.

The three allegedly shot Ochoa to death and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen before fleeing the park.

Two months later, on Sept. 14, 2022, the second murder occurred, this time at a Hempstead McDonald’s located close to a high school.

According to the arraignment and video surveillance captured at the scene, Hernandez and another unidentified MS-13 were being chased by Hector Valencia Gomez toward a dumpster near the drive-thru.

As they were being chased, Hernandez waved over Aquino-Hernandez, who was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun.

Aquino-Hernandez shot at Gomez while he weaved through cars lined up at the drive-thru. While shots were fired, a nearby mother and her child were caught on the security camera running for cover, as they were only a few feet away from the attack.

After Gomez collapsed, the US Attorney’s Office said that Aquino-Hernandez continued to shoot him as he lay on the pavement. The third MS-13 member stabbed Gomez with a knife.

The duo fled to Maryland to avoid arrest; they were later discovered and arrested there.

They face additional charges for purportedly distributing cocaine and marijuana on Long Island, the funds from which were used to buy the gang weapons or sent to MS-13 leaders in Central America.

“The defendants allegedly committed two murders in furtherance of the MS-13 enterprise with all the gang’s hallmarks of senseless, brutal violence that endangers the entire community,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

Aquino-Hernandez, also known as “Caprichoso” and “Flaco,” was removed from his detainment in Maryland and will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date.

Hernandez, who is also known as “Steven Jefferson,” “Jeffrey,” “Serio,” “Serioso” and “Necio,” was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 13, and will be detained while he awaits trial.

