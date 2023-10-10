2 Alcohol Burglaries Hit Local Nassau Businesses In 2 Days: Police

The first of the two incidents happened on Monday, Oct. 9 in Greenvale, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., a duo was able to pry open the door of Wine Society, located at 41 Northern Boulevard.

After getting into the store, the burglars grabbed multiple bottles of liquor and fled the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck, traveling west on Northern Boulevard.

Then, just a few hours later, another burglary happened a few miles away.

At 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, a group of three suspects broke the glass door of Raeder’s Wine & Liquors in Albertson, located at 1029 Willies Avenue.

The trio snagged various bottles of liquor and fled the scene in a black BMW.

While there is no description of the burglars for the Greenvale incident, the trio who struck the Albertson store were all seen wearing black clothes, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding the burglaries to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

