$19M Lawrence Mansion Includes Bentley: See Inside

180 Sage Avenue in Lawrence is an eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom colonial estate on the market for one lucky buyer looking for a spacious, luxurious retreat.

The gated home, which sits on 1.2 acres and is surrounded on three sides by water, is adorned with crystal chandeliers with Venetian plaster with a regal two-sided staircase leading from the foyer to the next floor.

In addition to heated floors, the family room isn’t much different from the typical family’s – if a normal family has a pearl mantle fireplace backed by a slab of yellow marble.

Five out of the eight rooms in the mansion have en-suite bathrooms, with the primary bedroom featuring two en-suites, rainfall shower heads, and a massive standalone tub for the “ultimate relaxation after a long day's work.”

The home’s kitchen is decked out with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

On sunny days, the future homeowner can lounge on a wraparound deck, and there are plans to build a pool with a cabana, fire pit, and tennis court.

The cherry on top? According to the listing, the two-car garage “is already half-full,” as the home comes with a Bentley car.

180 Sage Avenue has been listed for 105 days. For the full listing, click here.

