Iyana Logan, age 14, was last seen in Hempstead at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, according to Nassau County Police.

Logan is 5 feet tall and 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Police said she may be with Jasiah Logan, age 12, who was also reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

