$12.5M 'The Chimneys' Estate For Sale In Mill Neck

127A-127B Horseshoe Road in Mill Neck, also known as “The Chimneys,” is on the market for a cool $12.55 million.

The 13,000-square-foot home and 24-acre lot were built in 1928 as the Charles Porter Wilson Estate, designed by Charles Hart. The estate’s first owner, Charles Porter Wilson, was the chairman of the now-defunct A&P Supermarkets – a chain of grocery stores that, at its peak, had over 15,000 locations.

With over 900 feet of waterfront, the Tudor-style mansion features a herringbone brick, stone, and timber exterior with a whopping 7 bedrooms and 11 baths.

Upon entry, the home’s large foyer welcomes one in, leading to a large salon, a kitchen, a library, a music room, and more. Inside the primary suite, any homeowner will feel like a king with a formal dressing room and marble bath with moldings in the style of Louis XV.

The main home also boasts six marble fireplaces, an elevator, and a butler’s pantry.

As if one home weren’t enough, the estate also includes a two-bedroom carriage house apartment (which has two garages that can house up to 15 cars total), a recreation house (featuring three more bedrooms, a stable, and more), and two English cottages with three bedrooms each.

Of course, no manor would be complete without a pool and a tennis court – and The Chimneys delivers.

If you’re looking for a lower price, the listing states that the home itself can be purchased on just 12 acres alongside the caretaker’s cottage for a mere $5.9 million.

