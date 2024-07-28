Fair 72°

12 Rescued From Sinking 58-Foot Boat In Point Lookout

Emergency responders were able to rescue 12 people from a 58-foot that was sinking on Long Island.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Point Lookout.

The vessel was about a half-mile offshore when it began taking on water, according to Nassau County Police.

All passengers were safely brought back to shore. No injuries were reported. 

Responding agencies were:

  • Nassau County Police Marine Bureau 6,
  • The Town of Hempstead Bay Constables, 
  • Town of Oyster Bay Constables, 
  • Atlantic Beach Rescue,
  • Numerous neighboring fire departments. 

SeaTow responded to tow the vessel.

