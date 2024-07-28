12 Rescued From Sinking 58-Foot Boat In Point Lookout

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Point Lookout.
The vessel was about a half-mile offshore when it began taking on water, according to Nassau County Police.
All passengers were safely brought back to shore. No injuries were reported.
Responding agencies were:
- Nassau County Police Marine Bureau 6,
- The Town of Hempstead Bay Constables,
- Town of Oyster Bay Constables,
- Atlantic Beach Rescue,
- Numerous neighboring fire departments.
SeaTow responded to tow the vessel.
