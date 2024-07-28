12 Rescued From Sinking 58-Foot Boat In Point Lookout

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Point Lookout.

The vessel was about a half-mile offshore when it began taking on water, according to Nassau County Police.

All passengers were safely brought back to shore. No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies were:

Nassau County Police Marine Bureau 6,

The Town of Hempstead Bay Constables,

Town of Oyster Bay Constables,

Atlantic Beach Rescue,

Numerous neighboring fire departments.

SeaTow responded to tow the vessel.

