$10K Stolen From Local Carle Place Restaurant: Police

Police are on the search for a man who they say broke into a Long Island restaurant, stole thousands of dollars in cash, and ran.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Carle Place.

According to Nassau County Police, an unknown man broke into Plori Restaurant, located at 307 Old Country Road, by breaking down the back door at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Once the thief was inside, he stole nearly $10,000 in cash from multiple registers before fleeing on foot.

Police said the burglar ran west towards Lindbergh Boulevard.

The man was seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. He was wearing a face mask and carried a black leather bag.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

