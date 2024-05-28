A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

1 Severely Injured After Car Hits Wall, Trees In Flower Hill

A car carrying six people crashed into a retaining wall and two other trees while driving on Long Island, causing one severe injury, police said.

Police siren.&nbsp;

Police siren. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 26 in Flower Hill, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. that evening, a 36-year-old woman driving a 2003 Toyota Camry collided with a retaining wall in the village.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, then struck two trees.

She and the five men in her car — aged 17, 21, 28, 35, and 42 — were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims is said to have been admitted with severe head trauma.

No further injuries were reported.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Additional details, including where in Flower Hill the incident took place, have not been released. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE