1 Severely Injured After Car Hits Wall, Trees In Flower Hill

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 26 in Flower Hill, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. that evening, a 36-year-old woman driving a 2003 Toyota Camry collided with a retaining wall in the village.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, then struck two trees.

She and the five men in her car — aged 17, 21, 28, 35, and 42 — were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims is said to have been admitted with severe head trauma.

No further injuries were reported.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. Additional details, including where in Flower Hill the incident took place, have not been released.

