Woman's Body Found In Woods Near Mount Kisco Intersection (Developing)

The discovery was made in the woods near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Avenue in Mount Kisco, where several businesses such as Ben & Jerry's are located, Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary said on Wednesday, May 21.

According to O'Leary, detectives are conducting a death investigation, and the incident appears to be a suicide.

The deceased woman was not a Mount Kisco resident, O’Leary confirmed. Her identity has not yet been released, and further details are being withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

