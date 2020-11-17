Cold Blast Will Bring Wind-Chill Value Temps In Teens

Get set for a pre-Thanksgiving winter preview.

High temperatures will average around 10 degrees below normal with wind-chill values in the teens for the next couple of days.

Here's what's coming:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: The high temperature will be near 40 degrees but wind-chill values will be between 15 and 25 degrees on a sunny, breezy day.

Winds out of the Northwest will be between 12 and 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Thursday, Nov. 19: The cold continues on a mostly sunny day in which the high temperature reaches the mid 40s. But wind-chill values will be between 20 and 30.

The overnight low will be in the mid 30s with wind gusts of around 20 miles per hour.

Friday, Nov. 20: Temperatures will return to seasonable levels on a mostly sunny day with the high in the mid to upper 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.