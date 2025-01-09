A Few Clouds and Breezy 32°

Stay Off The Ice: Officials Warn Residents About Unsafe Skating On Mount Kisco Pond

It may look fun and tempting, but parks and recreation officials are urging residents to stay off the ice at a Northern Westchester pond due to unsafe conditions.

Parks &amp; Rec officials are warning residents to avoid skating on Wallace Pond for the time being. 

In a statement posted on social media, Mount Kisco Parks & Recreation explained that the ice on Wallace Pond is only two inches thick. For safety reasons, skating is only allowed once the ice reaches a minimum thickness of seven inches, as the pond supports group skating in a smaller area compared to other lakes and ponds, the department said on Thursday, Jan. 9. 

"There are many factors that go into why some ponds/lakes freeze faster than others so cold air isn't the only determining factor," the department said, adding, "For now please keep off the ice." 

If the ice conditions improve and meet safety requirements, the town will need workers aged 18 and older to help manage the skating area. Responsibilities would include controlling the lights and tending to a small fire in the tea house. Hours for the position would be weekdays from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with starting pay at $16.50 per hour.

"If we do not find workers, we cannot open the ice," the department said. Those interested in the position can contact the Recreation Department at recreation@mountkiscony.gov for more information.

