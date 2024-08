In an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Mount Kisco village officials said the entrance to the town hall and Henry V. Kensing Memorial Library parking lot off of Main Street (Route 117) would be closed intermittently as crews work to replace the sidewalk in front.

As the work continues, visitors are instead asked to use the Blackeby side driveway as an entrance and exit.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.