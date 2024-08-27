RFK Jr. Drove Decapitated Dead Whale's Head To Mount Kisco, Daughter Reveals

In an interview with Town & Country Magazine in 2012, Kennedy's daughter Kick revealed that the former independent presidential candidate, now age 70, raced to Squaw Island in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts in 1994 when she was just six years old after he heard a dead whale had washed up on the shore.

After an hours-long trip, Kennedy decided to go far beyond what any normal whale enthusiast would do—he ran to the animal's body with a chainsaw, cut the massive mammal's head off, and attached it to the roof of his minivan with bungee cords, according to Kick Kennedy.

In precious detail, Kennedy described the five-hour drive back to the family's then-home in the Northern Westchester County village of Mount Kisco, New York:

"Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Kennedy said in the 2012 interview, adding, "We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us."

In the wake of RFK Jr.'s decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse former president Donald Trump, the interview has prompted environmental advocates to call for an investigation into the incident, according to a report by Axios.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, because transporting a marine mammal skull is illegal, Kennedy may have committed a felony. He may also have violated the 1900 Lacey Act by taking the head across state lines, Axios reported.

Because of this, the Center's national political director, Brett Hartl, is calling on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate Kennedy, the outlet added.

The whale tale isn't the only animal-related incident that popped up from RFK Jr.'s past: in early August, he also revealed on X that he left a dead bear cub in Central Park in 2014 after after picking it up in the Hudson Valley on a road in the Orange County village of Goshen.

If you're wondering what could have possibly compelled him to do this, he explained that after picking it up, he attended a dinner at Peter Luger's Steakhouse in Manhattan that ran longer than he expected. Because he then had to get on a plane, he knew he couldn't leave the bear in his car so he decided to dump it in the park, he said.

Kennedy also made headlines when he revealed a parasitic worm had eaten part of his brain, according to reports.

The former Bedford, New York resident announced he was dropping out of the presidential race on Friday, Aug. 23, saying that he would remove his name from ballots in battleground states.

However, Kennedy will remain on the ballot in states already assured to either Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris to prove the nation's need for other political options.

