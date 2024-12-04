Push For More Handicapped Parking At Mount Kisco ShopRite Sparks Action

Poll Do you think ShopRite should add more handicapped spaces in Mount Kisco? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think ShopRite should add more handicapped spaces in Mount Kisco? Yes 50%

The controversy began on Wednesday, Nov. 4, when a resident commented on the lack of handicapped parking at the new ShopRite locale in Mount Kisco at 333 North Bedford Rd.

In the post, made on a Mount Kisco Facebook group, the resident said several elderly community members had raised the issue:

"The new store is twice the size of the old one, but has far less spaces. Aren’t there regulations governing this?" he wrote in the post.

The sentiment was echoed by a commenter: "Yes, I have a handicap sticker and can never find a space."

Soon after the post was made, Mount Kisco Deputy Mayor Theresa Flora and Trustee Karen B. Schleimer decided to look into it.

The result? The village's Building Inspector soon said they would be looking to address the issue:

"The Building Department is working on addressing the public’s concerns and we are confident that additional ADA spaces will be added, the Building Inspector said, adding, "Thank you for bringing it to our attention!"

In the meantime, officials are reminding residents that the supermarket has more handicapped parking available at the side entrance.

The supermarket, which opened on Sunday, Nov. 10, replaced the locale in Bedford Hills at 747 Bedford Rd., which closed on Saturday, Nov. 9.

It is one of the chain's locations to implement new artificial intelligence-powered "Caper Carts," which are meant to make grocery shopping faster, smarter, and more interactive.

