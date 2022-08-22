Contact Us
Mt. Kisco Daily Voice serves Mt. Kisco, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Mt. Kisco Daily Voice serves Mt. Kisco, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Westchester Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing $2,500 From Staples In Mount Kisco

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Mount Kisco Staples employee was arrested for allegedly stealing $2,500.
A Mount Kisco Staples employee was arrested for allegedly stealing $2,500. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester woman was allegedly caught stealing more than $2,500 from a business through fraudulent refunds.

Octavia Johnson, age 37, of Mount Kisco, was arrested at the Staples on Noth Bedford Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and charged with grand larceny.

According to the Westchester County Police, Johnson was caught after loss prevention staff provided documentation alleging she stole more than $2,500 through fraudulent refund transactions.

She is due in Mount Kisco Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.