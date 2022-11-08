Police Officers Awarded Medal For Saving Mount Kisco Woman's Life

Two police officers have been presented an award for saving the life of a Northern Westchester woman.

Sgt. Michael Ritell and Police Officer Nicholas Mirko of the Westchester County Police Department were given the award for resuscitating a Mount Kisco woman when she suffered a medical emergency, according to an announcement by the police department on Saturday, Nov. 5.

On Nov. 10, 2021, Ritell and Mirko responded to a residence in Mount Kisco on Grove Street when they found the unresponsive woman on a back porch, slumped over and not breathing, according to police.

After finding the woman, Mirko began administering CPR on her while Ritell set up an oxygen tank and bag valve mask for her to use, police said.

Eventually, the woman started breathing again and had a "strong pulse" after the CPR and oxygen mask efforts, and was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital Center and reported in stable condition, according to authorities.

The medal was presented to Ritell and Mirko at the Westchester County Police Department's annual ceremony at the Westchester County Center in October, according to police.

