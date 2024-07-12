Parade To Cause Several Road Closures In Mount Kisco: Here's Where

The road closures will be put into place ahead of the Mount Kisco Volunteer Fire Department parade, which is scheduled for Friday evening, July 12.

Between 6:30 p.m. to around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the following closures will be enforced in Mount Kisco:

Main Street from Northern Westchester Hospital, past Jeff Feigel Square to the Maple Avenue/Kisco Avenue intersection;

South Moger Avenue from Main Street to the Lexington Avenue/Lieto Drive intersection;

Moore Avenue, Smith Avenue, Terrace Place, Gregory Avenue, East Hyatt Avenue, West Hyatt Avenue, Lenox Place, Lundy Lane, Dakin Avenue, Green Street, Carpenter Avenue at Main Street, and North Bedford Road (Route 117) at Main Street will close to through traffic.

Parking will be available in the North and South Moger lots, which will both be accessible from West Main Street coming from the westward direction only. All cars will be stopped at the intersection of West Main Street and Maple Avenue/Kisco Avenue, and only vehicles looking to park in those two lots will be let through.

Any cars that park in either of the Moger lots who want to leave early must do so by the south end of the South Moger lot before taking Britton Lane to Stewart Place.

