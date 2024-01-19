Officer Saves Unresponsive Baby At Mount Kisco Home: 'Every Second Counted'

The incident began at around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, when a Mount Kisco family reported that their 1-year-old child was non-responsive and not breathing, according to Westchester County Police.

Soon after this, police arrived at the residence, the exact location of which was not released, and Officer Stephen Samuel took the baby from her relatives to begin CPR. Additionally, Samuel also turned the baby over and administered several back blows to discharge any blockages in her airway.

Despite these efforts, the child continued to be unresponsive. However, after Samuel kept trying, he eventually saw her take a breath and let out a faint cry. Samuel then continued to hold her face down in a recovery position while Officer Emanuel Anjo checked her mouth for obstructions.

After checking, Anjo removed excess mucus from the baby's mouth to improve her breathing.

Soon after these lifesaving efforts, a Westchester EMS paramedic and Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps members arrived and took the baby to Northern Westchester Hospital Center in Mount Kisco.

Later in the morning, around 4:30 a.m., the officers stopped by the hospital and spoke with family members and staff, learning that the girl was doing well and would soon be discharged later in the day.

Westchester Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor commended the officers for their actions.

"When every second counted, it is gratifying to know that this child and her family could count on the Westchester County Police," Raynor said, adding, "Our officers are trained to provide emergency aid, and this is the outcome we always hope to see. I commend these two officers for the skillful and decisive actions they took to save this child’s life.”

