Master Electrician Sol Gibbons, 94, Was A 48-Year Resident Of Mount Kisco

Solomon (Sol) Gibbons died on Nov. 12, 2020 at the age of 94, in White Plains. He was born on April 3, 1926, in Grimsby, England and grew up in the East End of London. After surviving the London Blitz by sheltering in the Underground, Sol entered the RAF in 1946. In 1954, he immigrated to the United States, where he continued working as a master electrician. Sol lived for 48 years in Mt. Kisco and most recently in White Plains.

Sol was married to Joan (Ashkenazy), who predeceased him in 2018. They were married for 62 years. He is survived by his son Mark Gibbons (Paula Yablonsky), daughters Sue Gibbons, Rachelle Garcia (Fausto) and Fran Nuchims (Peter); grandchildren Diane Clayton (Eric), Erica Hillel (Gal), Marisa Garcia (Will Lamond), Drew Nuchims and Anna Nuchims; and great-grandchildren Michael and Ben Hillel and Wells Clayton as well as by many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Sol was a proud lifetime member of IBEW Local Union 501 (LU 3). He was an instructor at LU 501 apprentice training school for many years, teaching the most difficult technical courses in the curriculum. Additionally, he earned an Associate Degree from Westchester Community College in Electrical Technology. He was a longtime member of the Mount Kisco Hebrew Congregation (MKHC) and later Young Israel of White Plains

Sol was a member of Grandpas United, part of the City of White Plains Youth Bureau. Grandpas United’s mission is utilize the talents, skills and experiences of our Grandpas to improve our community. Sol’s personal mission was to encourage young men to consider careers in the trades. The family would be honored if donations would be made in memory of Sol Gibbons to Grandpa’s United.

A private burial was held November 13.

This obituary was contributed by the family.

