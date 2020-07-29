Woman Accused Of Attempting To Murder Ex-Fiance's Girlfriend In Westchester Is Dentist In Area

An orthodontist who lives in Westchester and who was working in Fairfield County is facing charges for allegedly attempting to murder her ex-fiance’s current girlfriend.

New Rochelle resident Alika Crew, 41, an orthodontist working out of a dental office in Stamford, was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, July 28 after allegedly stabbing her former fiancé’s current girlfriend in the neck.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Hillandale Drive on Tuesday, July 28, where there was a reported emergency medical call, Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman with a deep puncture wound to the left side of her neck, Costa said.

Officers also found Crew - who lives nearby - at the scene rendering medical aid to the woman, alleging that she was a Good Samaritan assisting the victim.

Costa said that after further investigation, the stab victim identified Crew, a New Rochelle resident, as her assailant. It is alleged that Crew hid in her victim’s car, and after driving a short distance, assaulted her.

It was later determined that Crew’s former fiancé is her victim's current boyfriend.

According to the Stein Medical Group website out of Stamford, “Our orthodontist Alika Crew strives to improve the lives of her patients by creating beautiful, healthy smiles.

“Dr. Crew received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and her dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She continued her post-doctoral dental education with a residency in orthodontics at Case Western Reserve University, where she also earned a Master’s degree in the science of dentistry.”

