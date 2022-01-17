Contact Us
Breaking News: Potent Storm Will Be Followed By Arctic Blast, New Chance For Snow
News

Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Westchester

A powerful, fast-moving storm with damaging wind gusts has knocked power to thousands in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Photo by Jorge Salvador on Unsplash

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Con Edison is reporting around 6,000 customers without power in Westchester County, with about two-thirds of the outages in the central and southern parts of the county.

At the same time, about 165 customers of Orange & Rockland County Utilities are without power.

Central Hudson says about 100 outages have been reported as of 10:30 a.m. NYSEG is reporting about 100 customers without power in Ulster County and nearly 200 in Sullivan County.

