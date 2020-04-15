Some Still Without Power In Westchester Two Days After Rain, Wind Storm

Some Westchester residents are still without power two days after a series of storms with damaging winds ripped through the region, flooding the area, downing trees and power lines.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 48 hours after the storms began, 171 of NYSEG’s 33,251 customers were still without power and Con Edison was still working on seven outages that were impacting 27 customers in Westchester.

Outages were being reported in Cortlandt, Eastchester, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, New Rochelle, Bedford, Lewisboro, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers, Southeast, and Yorktown.

The estimated time of complete restoration for customers varied between 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and early on Friday, April 17, depending on the severity and complexity of the outages.

