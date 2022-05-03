Expect Delays: Lane Closures Scheduled On Hutchinson River Parkway

Motorists traveling on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester can expect delays for several days as construction crews conduct work in the region.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert advising that there will be various lane closures on the parkway northbound between exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) in Scarsdale, and exit 14 (State Route 127/North Street) in Harrison beginning on Monday, March 7.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through Friday, March 11.

During the construction work, motorists have been advised to “slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.”

