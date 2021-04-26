COVID-19: Pill Being Touted As Potential Cure For Virus Could Be Coming

An anti-viral pill that's being touted as a potential cure for COVID-19 could be ready later this year, according to a brand-new report.

PF-07321332, an antiviral drug being developed by Pfizer, is designed to attack the “spine” of the COVID-19 virus to prevent it from replicating in the nose, throat, and lungs, according to the Telegraph.

Trials involving volunteers from age 18 to 60 are now underway at Pfizer facilities in both the United States and Europe, the report said.

Pizer's director of medicinal chemistry, Dafydd Owen, said the pill was developed from scratch, the Telegraph said.

