New Shake Shack Coming To Mount Kisco: Here's Where

The fast food chain is planning to open an all-new locale at the site of a former Dunkin' in Mount Kisco at 176 North Bedford Rd. (Route 117), according to a Shake Shack spokesperson.

Although a specific opening date has not yet been revealed, the locale will open at some point in 2025.

The new eatery will serve a variety of burgers, chicken bites, handspun milkshakes, fries, lemonades, and more. It will join locations in Port Chester, White Plains, Yonkers, and Hartsdale.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

