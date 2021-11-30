NWH Holds First Men’s Health Panel Discussion

Did you know that men are much more likely than women to die by suicide? That they tend to skip doctor's appointments or routine screenings and avoid seeking help for mental illness?

Hoping to change that, Northern Westchester Hospital recently held a candid discussion about men's health.

Panelists for "Man To Man — A Conversation On Men's Health" included Richard Catanzaro, MD, Chair of Psychiatry at Northern Westchester Hospital; Warren Bromberg, MD, Board Certified Urologist at CareMount Medical, Medical Director of the Prostate Program at the Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center and Director of the Minimally Invasive and Robotics Surgery Program at Northern Westchester Hospital and Gerald Loehr PT, DPT, MBA, TPI II, Physical Therapist at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Highlights of the almost-hour-long discussion (held on November 17) include Loehr discussing fitness and healthy training tips and Dr. Catanzaro debunking mental health myths while offering real-life coping strategies for stress. Dr. Bromberg shared what men need to know about prostate and testicular health, including the latest recommendations on cancer screenings.

Watch the panel discussion on Facebook.