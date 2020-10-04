COVID-19: First Responders Pay Tribute To Northern Westchester Hospital’s Doctors, Nurses

More than 200 first responders from local EMS, fire and police departments lined the arrival path and entrance to Northern Westchester Hospital in a special tribute to the hospital’s staff.

During the tribute of the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff, participants clapped, honked horns, sounded sirens and carried signs thanking the employees for the dedication during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A big thank you to all. Northern Westchester Hospital

Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich, Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson, and others joined first responders for the tribute.

Of course, all participants were encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing and wear masks.

More thanks. Northern Westchester Hospital

The event, organized by the Mount Kisco Fire Department, was attended by emergency service personnel from Bedford Hills, Bedford Village, Pound Ridge, Pleasantville, Millwood, Ossining, Croton-on-Hudson, and included the Mount Kisco Ambulance Corps., Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Katonah Ambulance, Katonah Fire Department and Armonk Fire Department.

