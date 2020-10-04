Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mt. Kisco Daily Voice serves Mt. Kisco, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Mt. Kisco Daily Voice serves Mt. Kisco, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Westchester
Lifestyle

COVID-19: First Responders Pay Tribute To Northern Westchester Hospital’s Doctors, Nurses

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police, fire, and government officials showed their support for the employees of Northern Westchester Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police, fire, and government officials showed their support for the employees of Northern Westchester Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Northern Westchester Hospital

More than 200 first responders from local EMS, fire and police departments lined the arrival path and entrance to Northern Westchester Hospital in a special tribute to the hospital’s staff.

During the tribute of the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff, participants clapped, honked horns, sounded sirens and carried signs thanking the employees for the dedication during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A big thank you to all.

Northern Westchester Hospital

Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich, Hospital Executive Director Derek Anderson, and others joined first responders for the tribute.

Of course, all participants were encouraged to practice appropriate social distancing and wear masks.

More thanks.

Northern Westchester Hospital

The event, organized by the Mount Kisco Fire Department, was attended by emergency service personnel from Bedford Hills, Bedford Village, Pound Ridge, Pleasantville, Millwood, Ossining, Croton-on-Hudson, and included the Mount Kisco Ambulance Corps., Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Katonah Ambulance, Katonah Fire Department and Armonk Fire Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mt. Kisco Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.