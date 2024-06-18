Driver Hospitalized After Live Power Lines Fall On Car In Mount Kisco

The crash happened on Monday, June 17 around 2 p.m., when a vehicle struck a utility pole on Knowlton Avenue in Mount Kisco, according to the Mount Kisco Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving first responders and police soon discovered that the driver was trapped in their car and that the snapped pole had dropped live power lines onto it.

Crews then had Con Edison remotely deactivate the electricity in the area, the department said.

Once a Con Edison supervisor confirmed that power was shut down in the area, firefighters worked to free the driver, who was rescued within minutes. They were then taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

After the rescue, crews also put out small brush fires caused by the downed power lines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.