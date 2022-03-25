Public Health Alert Issued For Brand Of Ready-To-Eat Salad

Federal health officials are cautioning consumers about a new public safety warning involving salad products that may contain potentially dangerous allergens.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert due to concerns that the salad dressing component of a ready-to-eat salad product containing meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.

Specifically, these salad products produced between Tuesday, March 8 and Friday, March 25 subject to the health alert:

12-ounce plastic containers of “Charlie’s Delivered Fresh Daily Southwest Salad” that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut and wheat;

12-ounce plastic containers of “Charlie’s Delivered Fresh Daily BLT Salad” that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanuts;

11-ounce plastic containers of “Signature Café Thai Style Salad with White Meat Chicken” that may include BBQ Ranch salad dressing, which contains undeclared egg and milk.

Each of the recalled salads has a best by dates of “3/15/22” through “3/24/22” with the establishment number "P-38458" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to FSIS, the issue was discovered when the agency received a complaint that an incorrect salad dressing was included in the salad packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from anyone eating the products, though FSIS advised that they should be thrown away if they are in consumers’ refrigerators or returned to where they were purchased.

