Bobcat Spotted Near Gym In Mount Kisco, Officials Warn

In an announcement on Thursday, June 13, the Village of Mount Kisco said a bobcat was identified near the area of the Saw Mill Club gym at 77 Kensico Dr.

Any residents who see a bobcat are asked to report it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Bureau of Wildlife at 845-256-3088.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats can be found in 13,500 square miles of the state and often make their homes in places such as rocky ledges and rock piles.

They are usually not found in human population centers but use patches of habitat within them when they are not completely isolated by urban development, officials said.

More information on reporting bobcat sightings can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.