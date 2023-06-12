36-Year-Old Man Found Dead By Friend In Mount Kisco

The incident happened on Friday, June 9, when police responded to a wooded area in Mount Kisco behind 515 Lexington Ave. after receiving a report of an unresponsive man, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

Once arriving, police and first responders found a 36-year-old man who was soon pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The man's friend, who reported the body to police, told authorities that he had been sleeping at the location earlier. After leaving for some time, the friend had come back and found the man dead, O'Leary said.

After the man was pronounced dead, his body was taken by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office, which intends to perform an autopsy to find the cause of death.

No obvious signs of trauma or injury were found on the man's body.

The man's name has not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

