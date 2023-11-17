3 Burglary Suspects Caught After Extensive Late-Night Chase In Mount Kisco

The incident began on Friday, Nov. 17 just before 1:45 a.m., when a burglar alarm went off at a Mount Kisco residence on Carlton Drive, prompting a quick police response, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The first officers who arrived at the home soon saw two men run in separate directions from the house into a wooded area. In order to catch them, police established a perimeter in the area and also enlisted the help of a tracking canine and an Aviation Unit helicopter.

The first of the suspects to be caught was found on Stratford Drive, while the second was spotted sitting in a Jeep on Sarles Avenue and taken into custody. The Jeep was then impounded, police said.

Police continued their search and soon found the third suspect at Woodcrest Drive and South Bedford Road. As the man was detained, an officer witnessed a nearby vehicle drive away. This vehicle was quickly stopped on South Bedford Road and authorities discovered that it was occupied by two juveniles who had been called from Queens to pick up the three suspects, according to police.

These two juveniles were later brought to County Police headquarters in Hawthrone while their vehicle was impounded. They were eventually released to one of the youth's parents.

Charges against the three suspects, who were not identified by police, are still pending and will likely be filed later on Friday, authorities said.

"I would like to commend our officers and our law enforcement partners for their effective response and teamwork this morning. The coordination among all responders led to the capture of these suspects,” said Acting Department of Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.