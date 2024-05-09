Young Person Stabbed At Mount Vernon High School

The incident happened on Thursday, May 9 around 2:45 p.m., when a stabbing was reported at Mount Vernon High School, according to city officials.

Arriving police found a youth victim with multiple stab wounds who was soon taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

They are now in stable condition, officials said.

One suspect was apprehended at the scene by police. The Mount Vernon Police Detective Division has taken over the investigation and is now looking into leads and evidence related to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

