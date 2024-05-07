The incident happened on Tuesday, May 7 just before 1 a.m., when a woman stabbed herself in her abdominal area on Beechwood Avenue in Mount Vernon, according to the city's Director of Communications Timothy Allen.

Arriving police and first responders found the woman bleeding from her injuries and took her to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment.

Mount Vernon Police are now investigating the circumstances around the self-inflicted stabbing, Allen said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

