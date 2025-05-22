Woman Hit In Head, Hospitalized After Afternoon Fight In Mount Vernon; Suspect Apprehended

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21 on Amsterdam Place in Mount Vernon, city officials announced on Wednesday evening.

Responding officers arrived to find the injured woman, who was rushed to Montefiore Mount Vernon Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Police said a 37-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. They were brought to the Mount Vernon Police Department for arrest processing. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Authorities did not provide details about what led to the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411, or by using the “Mount Vernon PD” app, available on the Google Play and Apple Store.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

