Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $35K Sold At Mount Vernon Deli

A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $34,782 was sold in Mount Vernon for the evening drawing on Thursday, June 13, New York Lottery officials announced.

According to officials, the winning ticket was bought at 114 Plaza Deli at 114 East Prospect Ave.

If you want to try your own luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year from the date of the drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.