Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Nearly $35K Sold At Mount Vernon Deli

Instead of just a sandwich, one visitor to a Westchester County deli walked away with a winning lottery ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars. 

The winning ticket was bought at 114 Plaza Deli in Mount Vernon.

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

A top-prize winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $34,782 was sold in Mount Vernon for the evening drawing on Thursday, June 13, New York Lottery officials announced. 

According to officials, the winning ticket was bought at 114 Plaza Deli at 114 East Prospect Ave. 

If you want to try your own luck, Take 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes can be claimed up to a year from the date of the drawing. 

