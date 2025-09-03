Video: Cops Rescue Child, 4 Others From Burning House In Mount Vernon

The fire broke out in Mount Vernon on North Macquesten Parkway around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman and child screaming for help from a second-floor window as heavy smoke and flames filled the house. Sgt. Rizzo and Officer Mason first attempted to enter the building but were forced back out by the conditions.

Determined to reach the victims, Sgt. Rizzo and Officer Hunter-Carney climbed onto the front porch and pulled a young child to safety, passing her down to Officer Mason.

With four more people still inside, Sgt. Rizzo and Officer Hunter-Carney were lifted onto the porch roof by Officers Marcano and Belliard. Together, they removed the rest of the trapped residents and brought them safely outside.

Body camera video of the dramatic incident was captured and released on social media by the department, showing an intense scene as officers raced to rescue the residents in time.

"All occupants are safe and have received housing assistance," the department wrote on social media.

The department also thanked the Mount Vernon Fire Department and the city’s Office of Emergency Management for their response.

