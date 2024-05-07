Fog/Mist 44°

Norman Shaw Arrested After Going Missing From Mount Vernon

A 45-year-old man who was reported missing from Westchester several months ago was arrested in another state and found in possession of drugs, police said.

Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 45.

 Photo Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Ben Crnic
Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 45, was reported missing from Mount Vernon by his wife, Veronica Shaw, on Thursday, Dec. 28. He had last been seen in Mount Vernon and the New Haven County city of West Haven, Connecticut. 

Months after he went missing, Shaw was arrested in Polk County, Florida on Tuesday, April 30, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

Shaw was charged with: 

  • Resisting an officer;
  • Giving a false ID;
  • Knowingly driving with a suspended revoked license;
  • Possession of controlled substance without prescription;
  • Possession of morphine;
  • Possession of oxycodone;
  • Missing person felony;
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia container;
  • Possession of hydrocodone. 

He was later released from custody on Thursday, May 2, according to the Sheriff's Office.

