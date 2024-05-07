Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 45, was reported missing from Mount Vernon by his wife, Veronica Shaw, on Thursday, Dec. 28. He had last been seen in Mount Vernon and the New Haven County city of West Haven, Connecticut.

Months after he went missing, Shaw was arrested in Polk County, Florida on Tuesday, April 30, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Shaw was charged with:

Resisting an officer;

Giving a false ID;

Knowingly driving with a suspended revoked license;

Possession of controlled substance without prescription;

Possession of morphine;

Possession of oxycodone;

Missing person felony;

Possession of drug paraphernalia container;

Possession of hydrocodone.

He was later released from custody on Thursday, May 2, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.