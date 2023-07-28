Student Leaves School With Loaded Gun, Leads Officers On Chase In Mount Vernon

The arrest followed an incident on Thursday, July 27 around 10:30 a.m., when Mount Vernon High School officials told the city's police department that they had found a student in possession of a loaded handgun and that the juvenile had left school grounds, according to Mount Vernon city officials.

Officers then responded to the area of the high school and began searching for the student, ultimately locating them walking in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and California Road.

When authorities approached the student, they ran away from officers, sparking a pursuit that ended when they were apprehended in the backyard of a residence on Sheridan Avenue. Police also found the loaded gun in the same backyard, Mount Vernon officials said.

Mount Vernon Police Youth Detectives are now continuing an investigation into the incident. The student's prosecution is being handled by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division at 914-665-2510, or text “MVPD” and a tip to 847411.

