State To Review Mount Vernon Building Department: 'I've Had Concerns,' Mayor Says

The New York Department of State Division of Building Standards and Codes will be reviewing the internal operations and processes of the Mount Vernon Buildings Department, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The review was requested by Patterson-Howard after she received complaints from people in the city regarding the department's operations.

"I’ve had concerns and received complaints regarding the operations of the Buildings Department, and I look forward to the Department of States' recommendations to improve the antiquated codes and processes that will further increase efficiency of the department's operations that will bring relief to residents and businesses alike," Patterson-Howard said in a statement.

The review is meant to help the department meet New York State standards and codes and also address backlogs in permits and code enforcement operations, Mount Vernon officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.