Social Services Clerk From Mount Vernon Extorted Daycare Providers For Cash, DA Says

Cheryl Spencer, 61, of Mount Vernon, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, August 5, in White Plains City Court on five counts each of third-degree bribe receiving, fourth-degree criminal solicitation, and official misconduct, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, Spencer, a Senior Audit Clerk in the Daycare Payment Processing Unit, is accused of soliciting cash payments from daycare providers between June 2024 and April 2025, allegedly in exchange for ensuring timely processing of Social Services reimbursement checks.

Prosecutors say Spencer’s alleged scheme targeted five daycare providers serving low-income families through the county’s Child Day Care Assistance program, which provides public funding to cover childcare expenses for qualifying families.

In one instance, detailed in court documents, Spencer allegedly demanded money from a provider who feared losing her business due to delayed payments. That provider reportedly paid Spencer more than $1,000 in cash over several months to ensure continued payments.

Spencer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave by Social Services and was ordered to surrender her firearms. During a search of her vehicles, investigators found two loaded handguns, one of which was unsecured, the DA's Office said.

Her husband, a convicted felon, was also arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a weapon was found in a car registered to him, prosecutors added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Westchester DA Susan Cacace called Spencer's alleged actions "particularly outrageous."

"As alleged, Ms. Spencer preyed on daycare providers serving financially struggling families, placing their facilities at serious risk of closure," Cacace said, adding, "She allegedly exploited a vulnerable population in order to line her own pockets."

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging any daycare providers or individuals with information about the alleged scheme to contact the Westchester DA’s tip line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.