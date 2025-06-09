Shooting Near Supermarket Parking Lot In Mount Vernon: Suspect Arrested, Officials Say

The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, near South 2nd Avenue in the Food Bazaar parking lot area in Mount Vernon, city officials announced on Monday, June 9.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing on foot toward the back of a nearby building. No injuries were reported, but investigators say the shots posed a significant danger to the public.

After an investigation, police arrested Tre Herring, 29, of Mount Vernon, on Monday, June 2 in connection with the shooting.

Herring was arraigned in Mount Vernon Criminal Court the following day and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411, or through the Mount Vernon PD app.

