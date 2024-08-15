Season's First Positive Human West Nile Virus Cases Confirmed In Mount Vernon, New Rochelle

A New Rochelle resident and Mount Vernon resident both tested positive for the virus, making them the first confirmed human cases in the county this year, Westchester health officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 15.

According to Westchester Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, the confirmation came a little sooner than expected.

"These first cases of West Nile Virus are earlier than usual and should serve as a reminder to all of us to remove all standing water around your home every time after it rains," Amler said, adding, "They are also a reminder to use repellents when you spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active."

Although West Nile Virus usually causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness, it can still prove serious for those aged 65 and older. The virus can also pose a great risk to those with underlying medical conditions, officials said.

To help combat the virus and stop mosquitoes from breeding, any residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Health Department at 914-813-5000.

Residents should also inspect their property for standing water and remove it.

