Sanitary Sewer Concerns, Mysterious Discharge Addressed By Mount Vernon City Officials

In an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 10, Mount Vernon city officials said the Public Works Department's project in Hunts Woods Park began on Thursday, Aug. 28, after concerns were raised about potential stormwater and sanitary sewer problems in the park.

Crews are now prioritizing repairing and raising manholes, performing masonry work, and installing watertight frames and covers, according to the city.

Engineering firm Arcadis is preparing technical drawings to guide further field work. Contractors are expected to begin initial repairs on Tuesday, Sept. 16, including additional masonry and manhole upgrades. Water sampling conducted last week found low microorganism levels and no evidence of wastewater leaking into Laurel Brook or Hunts Woods, city officials said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, DPW staff observed a clear, odorless discharge from a Vernon Parkway stormwater outfall. With no rainfall at the time, investigators traced the source to groundwater pumping at the Bronxville Field Club, where construction preparations were underway.

Officials said the discharge was not related to pool water and tests came back negative for chlorine.

Under guidelines set with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, groundwater pumping is restricted to 25 gallons per minute for no more than three days, and pool water must sit for at least 10 days before discharge.

"The City of Mount Vernon is committed to maintaining the highest standards of water quality and environmental protection," said Public Works Commissioner Damani Bush.

The city said both matters remain under close monitoring, with Phase 2 sewer rehabilitation in Hunts Woods expected after more inspections are complete.

