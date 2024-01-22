Fair 33°

Ramp Between Cross County, Hutchinson River Parkways In Mount Vernon To Close: Here's When

Motorists are being warned that a ramp between two busy parkways in Westchester will be affected by upcoming closures. 

The ramp from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Mount Vernon (Exit 9) will close for two nights.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
The ramp from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to Exit 9 (southbound Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon will close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both Monday, Jan. 22, and Wednesday, Jan. 24, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

Motorists traveling in the area are asked to use the posted detour as an alternative route. 

The closure will allow crews to perform guide rail repairs, officials said. 

