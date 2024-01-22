Ramp Between Cross County, Hutchinson River Parkways In Mount Vernon To Close: Here's When

The ramp from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to Exit 9 (southbound Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon will close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both Monday, Jan. 22, and Wednesday, Jan. 24, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Motorists traveling in the area are asked to use the posted detour as an alternative route.

The closure will allow crews to perform guide rail repairs, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mount Vernon and receive free news updates.