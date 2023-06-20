Pursuit Ends In Suspect Being Caught With Illegal Gun In Mount Vernon

The incident happened on Friday, June 16, when a cooperative law enforcement detail between Mount Vernon Police and New York State Police resulted in an attempted traffic stop of a vehicle within Mount Vernon.

According to Mount Vernon Police, one of the vehicle's passengers then ran away from authorities as the car itself sped away from the scene.

After a brief chase on foot, the passenger was caught and found to be in possession of an illegally-possessed firearm, police said.

