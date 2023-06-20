Partly Cloudy 71°

Pursuit Ends In Suspect Being Caught With Illegal Gun In Mount Vernon

A brief police chase in Westchester resulted in the arrest of a suspect who was carrying an illegally-possessed gun, police said. 

The Mount Vernon Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is pictured with the illegally-possessed firearm recovered from the pursuit. Photo Credit: Mount Vernon Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, June 16, when a cooperative law enforcement detail between Mount Vernon Police and New York State Police resulted in an attempted traffic stop of a vehicle within Mount Vernon. 

According to Mount Vernon Police, one of the vehicle's passengers then ran away from authorities as the car itself sped away from the scene. 

After a brief chase on foot, the passenger was caught and found to be in possession of an illegally-possessed firearm, police said. 

